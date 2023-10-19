Al Hilal able to claim up to €7.5m from FIFA following Neymar Junior’s season-ending knee injury

Earlier this week, Neymar Junior suffered yet another serious injury during Brazil’s defeat to Uruguay. The 31-year-old was revealed to have torn his ACL and meniscus during the match, foe which he will undergo surgery in the coming days.

The injuries will almost certainly bring Neymar’s season to an end, which is a massive blow for his club side Al Hilal, whom he joined during the summer from Paris Saint-Germain. Those at the Saudi Arabian club will be devastated to have lost their star player for a significant period of time.

In the instance of a player being injured whilst on international duty, clubs can claim funds from the FIFA Club Protection Programme, and Sport say that Al Hilal are able to claim back an eye-watering €7.5m as a result of Neymar’s injury.

They are able to receive an initial payment of €1.5m from FIFA, with monthly payments also available every month that former Barcelona star Neymar remains out of action. However, this will only be a very small silver lining for Al Hilal.