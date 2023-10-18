Barcelona

Al Hilal reveal extent of Neymar Junior’s knee injury, lengthy lay-off on the cards for former Barcelona forward

Brazil disappointingly lost 2-0 to Uruguay in their latest 2026 World Cup qualifier on Wednesday morning, although the defeat was not the most worrying issue for the South American giants, who lost Neymar during the match to a suspected serious knee injury.

The former Barcelona forward was visibly distraught as he left the pitch on a stretcher, leading to fears that he could have sustained yet another serious injury. Unfortunately, this has turned out to be the case.

Al Hilal, whom Neymar joined from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer, have confirmed that he has ruptured his ACL, as well as tearing his meniscus. He will undergo surgery in the coming days, before beginning the long road to recovery.

Neymar is the second prominent Brazilian player to tear their ACL this season, with Eder Militao having done so while playing for Real Madrid back in August. He is expected to miss several months following the news of the severity of the injury, which could even end up being a season-ender.

