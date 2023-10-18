Real Madrid to set up “mini pre-season” for first team player following return from injury

When it was revealed that Real Madrid had pipped Barcelona to the signing of Arda Guler from Fenerbahce during the summer, there was much excitement from the club’s supporters at the arrival of one of the most exciting teenagers in world football.

However, Guler’s start at Real Madrid has been somewhat hellish. A previous meniscus injury was aggravated during the early stages of pre-season, which ended up requiring surgery. After recovering from that, the Turkish international then suffered another issue which has seen him miss more matches over the last few weeks.

However, Guler has now returned to training with the rest of the Real Madrid first team, although his debut for the club is still a while away, according to Diario AS, who say that Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff are preparing a “mini pre-season” for Guler, so as to get him up to fitness as soon as possible.

Guler is not expected to be available for selection for any of Real Madrid’s next three matches, including the showdown with Barcelona at the end of October. However, there is a strong chance he finally debuts for the club in November, barring any further injury setbacks.