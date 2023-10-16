Premier League duo could challenge Barcelona for Chelsea star

Barcelona transfer target Ian Maatsen could receive transfer offers to stay in the Premier League in 2024.

The Dutch international has emerged as an exciting talent after breaking into the Chelsea first team this season following a campaign on loan at Burnley in 2022/23.

Injuries have increased his game time at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks as he looks to establish himself as a key player in the squad.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign, clubs from across Europe are monitoring his next move, ahead of a possible free transfer offer.

Barcelona would have an advantage in that race, as they can open talks from the start of January, but reports from Teamtalk.com claimed they will be challenged by English teams.

Manchester City and West Ham are interested in bolstering their options, with the former able to offer Champions League football, and the latter a greater first team role.