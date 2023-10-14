Barcelona have their eyes on potential Chelsea freebie

Barcelona based paper Sport are reporting on a new target being considered by the club’s sporting directors.

Ian Maatsen is one of the brightest talents to come out of the superb Chelsea academy in recent years, and on loan at Burnley last season he took his game to the next level.

He played a surprising amount in preseason thanks to a raft of injuries, and has stuck around in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the season to try and earn more chances to play.

His contact expires at the end of this season, and while the Blues are trying to secure him on a new deal, nothing is agreed yet. Barcelona know that if they can make him a tempting offer, he could prove a real bargain.

They have a great young left back already in Alejandro Balde, with Alex Valle their own academy product impressing on loan at Levante right now. Marcos Alonso is also on the books, but only until next summer.

Maatsen has also played on the left and right wings this year, and his versatility may make him even more tempting a target for Deco and co.