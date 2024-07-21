Former Atletico Madrid star advises Conor Gallagher to accept transfer

Atletico Madrid have received a boost in their push to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Los Rojiblancos are looking to bolster their midfield options ahead of the 2024/25 season and Gallagher is a surprise target.

However, the main current stumbling block in Madrid appears to a difference of opinion, with Diego Simeone reportedly preferring Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino.

In contrast, Sporting Director Andrea Berta wants Gallagher, with the England international expected to cost around €25m compared to €30m for Merino.

Both players are in their final year of their current contracts and exits are growing more likely ahead of the new campaign.

As per reports from Diario AS, former Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier advised Gallagher to accept a move to Madrid, during their time in the England camp at Euro 2024.

Gallagher is rumoured to have asked Trippier about life under Simeone and the experienced full back had nothing but praise for the Argentinian and his time in Madrid.

Trippier made 86 appearances for Atletico in two and a half seasons at the club and won the 2020/21 La Liga title.