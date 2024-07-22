Barcelona waiting on Nico Williams response to offer

Barcelona believe they are just one step away from the signature of Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams, as per the latest reports coming out of Catalonia. The Euro 2024 champion is currently on holiday in Ibiza, and Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde has maintained that he expects Williams back in training on the 12th of August.

As per both Sport and MD, Barcelona believe they have sufficient funds to do a deal for Williams, and expect La Liga to give them the thumbs up to register Williams ‘almost immediately’ from La Liga. That is one of the doubts Williams’ camp has about the move, but the Blaugrana have informed him this will not be an issue.

If Mikel Merino wants to sign for Barcelona, he'll have to be patient. Barça are going for Nico Williams first and then the focus will switch to Dani Olmo. The signing of a midfielder depends on sales. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 22, 2024

Both outlets say that Barcelona are awaiting Williams’ response to their offer, and that this is the final step towards getting the deal done. They are seeking to make Williams their first signing of the summer transfer window, then will turn to Dani Olmo and Mikel Merino in that order.

It must be noted that sources outside of Catalonia still report that either a further business deal or a large sale is still required to execute the signing of Williams. Barcelona would have to pay Williams’ €58m release clause to do the deal, but Chelsea and Arsenal also remain on the scene, although neither appear to be moving for him imminently.