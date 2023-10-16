Incredible statistic shows Gavi is on pace to become one of Spain’s greatest ever

Barcelona starlet Gavi has started the season in hot form, becoming a crucial part of the Catalan side’s midfield early in the season, while leading Spain’s charge in their European qualifiers.

It looked as if Gavi might miss out during the international break, after muscle discomfort shortly after arriving at the Spain camp. However he led the Spain press against Scotland in his native Andalusia, and then grabbed the winning goal against Norway in Oslo to send La Roja to the top of their group.

MD note that Gavi has become the youngest player to hit 25 appearances in the Spain shirt. While Xavi Hernandez, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta were yet to make their Spain debuts, La Roja’s top two appearance makers were also at the outset of their Spain careers. Iker Casillas had just two appearances to his name, while record-holder Sergio Ramos had just three of his 180 caps to his name at that point.

It is no secret that Gavi has had a prodigious start to his career, and there is no telling how that will affect him down the line as he advances in age. Nobody can take away just how good Gavi has been in the last two years or so since making his Barcelona and Spain debut though, and as things stand, he is now a key part of Luis de la Fuente’s outfit.