Carlo Ancelotti labels Brazil links as ‘rumours’

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has again looked to dampen speculation linking him with the Brazil job.

Ancelotti faces a key call on his next career move in 2024 as his Los Blancos contract expires at the end of the campaign.

The veteran Italian remained at the helm at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu despite failing to defend his La Liga and Champions League titles from 2022.

Ancelotti is Brazil’s first choice pick to take charge of the Samba Boys on a permanent basis after the Brazilian FA have opted for temporary solutions after Tite’s exit in December.

However, despite the growth in speculation, Ancelotti has consistently looked to avoid questions on whether he will make the move to Brazil, and he will not be rushed into a decision.

“Rumours, everything is rumours. Right now I am very happy at Real Madrid”, as per an interview with Radio Anch’io Sport, via Diario AS.

“We have started the season very well and hopefully we can end it in the same way.”

Ancelotti’s team return to La Liga action after the October international break with a trip to Sevilla on October 21.