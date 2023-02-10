Carlo Ancelotti agrees to take over Brazil job – report

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti may well come under pressure this summer if he fails to bring any of the major trophies (Copa del Rey, Champions League, La Liga) this season. However the Italian intends to walk before he is pushed, whatever the rest of the season holds.

According to a report from ESPN Brasil, Ancelotti has said yes to the CBF regarding the Brazil job. The Italian manager would take over the Selecao at the end of the season. Brazil were after a manager capable of uniting the team and the Italian already has a good relationship with Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes. He would be their first foreign coach ever.

As MD point out, just hours before the news emerged, Ancelotti himself had denied anything of the sort.

“My situation is very clear, I have a contract with Real Madrid until 2024.”

Thus far Ancelotti has also maintained that this would be his last job in management, with retirement beckoning whenever he decided, or was told to, leave Los Blancos.

This would be a major departure from the script that had been written, but it may work for both parties to an extent. Ancelotti may feel he does not have the resources to turn things around, while Los Blancos originally appointed him as a stopgap after Zinedine Zidane left the club suddenly. It would allow them to pursue a younger manager they have more long-term faith in.