Barcelona set potential Pedri injury return date

Barcelona star Pedri is edging closer to a first team return from injury.

The Canarian midfielder has struggled with a hamstring problem since the start of the 2023/24 campaign with just 170 La Liga minutes played.

The 20-year-old has not featured for Xavi’s side since August 20 with the club opting for ongoing caution over his return to action.

Xavi has been happy to stick with the medical staff advice over Pedri’s rehabilitation, as he wants to ensure a full recovery, to prevent a possible relapse.

However, the news is positive, as Barcelona face a crucial run of games in the coming weeks, including an El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid on October 28.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, Pedri will not play against Athletic Club this weekend, but he will feature against Shakhtar Donetsk on October 25.

Xavi will make an assessment from that game over his readiness to play against Los Blancos with a place on the hosts bench the most likely outcome.