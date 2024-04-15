The promise that Barcelona star Pedri mentioned regarding his contract situation

It has been reported in recent days that Barcelona will begin talks over a new deal with star midfielder Pedri in the coming months, and the player himself confirmed that he was expecting as much publicly on Monday ahead of their clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 21-year-old was asked about his future during a press conference, and he told Sport the following.

“I’m very calm, I’m very happy. I know that Barca will keep to what was discussed. I’m happy to be in the team of my dreams.”

🚨 Barcelona and Marc Bernal are working on a renewal. The club hope to reach an agreement soon. @moillorens pic.twitter.com/IP4vwLWqdP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 15, 2024

There is little suggestion of him wanting to leave, but it does look as if Barcelona will have to hand him a large new contract. As was the case with Ronald Araujo, the same source say that Pedri agreed a deal that was less rewarding than his status deserved at the time, with the promise that his next deal would make up for it.

Thus far the Uruguayan has been in talks with the Blaugrana for at least two months without any concrete advances towards a deal, something which will no doubt be a concern for Sporting Director Deco, given the likes of Pedri also need to be addressed down the line. Frenkie de Jong and Gavi are also out of contract in the summer of 2026, and the Blaugrana will not want to risk losing either on the cheap.