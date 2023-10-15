Real Madrid set to sign 16-year-old goalkeeper forced to flee from Ukraine in 2022

Real Madrid are always on the lookout for exciting young talent. They have looked to South America in recent years, but are well aware of the blossoming youngsters in Spanish shores, one of which they have taken a keen interest in.

Illia Voloshyn, who is one step away from signing for Real Madrid, has a remarkable story. He was forced to flee his home city of Dnipro back in 2022 following the Russian war, and he landed on the shores of Alicante.

After that, he moved to Novelda and subsequently landed a youth contract at Rayo Majadahonda, where he currently plays now. However, he will soon join Real Madrid, with Relevo reporting that FIFA’s approval is all that is required before a deal can be done.

Voloshyn is expected to join Real Madrid’s U18 side upon arrival, which is likely to be next summer as he is expected to remain at Majadahonda for the 2023-24 season.