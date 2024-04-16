WATCH: Dreadful first half from Atletico Madrid sees Borussia Dortmund overturn first leg deficit

Atletico Madrid led 2-1 going into tonight’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund, having won last week at the Civitas Metropolitano. However, that advantage was completely wiped out inside five first half minutes, with the Bundesliga giants 2-0 up at the interval.

Alvaro Morata missed a golden chance early on for Atleti, and it came back to bite them. Julian Brandt scores the opening goal on the night to make it 2-2 on aggregate, drilling home a lovely strike after a great assist from Mats Hummels.

DORTMUND ARE LEVEL! 💥 Just look at that pass from Mats Hummels 😮‍💨#UCL 📺 @TNTSports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/EZ0UpFTaQJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

Julian Brandt is back in the starting XI and back on the scoresheet 💥 All level between Dortmund & Atleti. Game on 🍿 pic.twitter.com/jOzrOJ2PlK — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 16, 2024

Five minutes later, Dortmund went 2-0 up, which also has them 3-2 ahead in the tie. Ian Maatsen with the goal which has left Atleti staring down the barrel of an exit from this season’s Champions League.

Maatsen makes it 2-0 for Dortmund vs Atletico pic.twitter.com/Lsx6z5maEv — CFC Central (@CFCCentral3) April 16, 2024

DORTMUND HAVE TURNED THIS TIE ON IT'S HEAD IN JUST 5 MINUTES 🫠 They lead 3-2 on aggregate! pic.twitter.com/yh8rZtBcSi — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 16, 2024

A huge response is needed from Atletico Madrid in the second half. Diego Simeone will need to inspire his side to a big performance, otherwise their involvement in the Champions League will be done for another season.