Barcelona forced to postpone efforts to sign Chelsea star following triggering of clause

Due to their ongoing financial difficulties, Barcelona are expected to continue following a similar transfer approach that has served them well over the last two years. Specifically, this involves exploring the free agent market.

The Catalans have already signed Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez using this method, and they had hoped to add Ian Maatsen to their ranks next summer, with the young defender’s contract expiring at the end of the season.

However, Chelsea have taken steps to ensure that Maatsen won’t leave for Barcelona next summer. As per The Standard, they have triggered a one-year extension clause to his contract, meaning that it will now run until the end of next season.

It is very unlikely that Barcelona will look to sign Maatsen for a transfer fee, so his contract extension means that they will force to postpone plans to sign him for a year, which is far from ideal for the reigning La Liga champions.