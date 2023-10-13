Two summer transfers set few fresh chance with new coach

It’s all change at Sevilla – once again.

Jose Luis Mendilibar is out, and interesting South American coach Diego Alonso is in. As AS points out, that can only be good news for some of the players who were frozen out by the previous regime.

Chief among those are Federico Gattoni and Boubakary Soumare, both of whom arrived this summer but have barely featured. Clearly the scouts in Seville liked them more than the coaching staff.

Alonso will be looking for a fresh start all around however, and like all new managers he will first look at bringing back into the fold those who have been out in the cold. Soumare is a central midfielder and Gattoni a central defender, and both clearly have the ability to be part of the team once they’ve found their feet.

The pair of 24 year olds have 38 league minutes between them all season, so things can only really get better for them.