Sevilla face difficult task of midfield regeneration in post-Rakitic world

Sevilla are having a series of pretty disastrous seasons, if you ignore their fairly miraculous Europa League win from a year ago.

Managers are coming and going, but they’re stuck with the same problems in the squad their predecessors faced.

The principle issue – which has been clear for a long time – is the average age of the squad.

Their gradual accumulation of veterans led to a group which – particularly in midfield – was verging on the elderly.

That had to change, and it began in January with the departures of Ivan Rakitic and Fernando Reges.

The next stage is replacing them. That won’t be easy. They were old and slow and tired, but they had nous and experience. Marca note that Boubakary Soumaré, who has taken up the reins, is the opposite – full of energy but lacking composure.

Their summer targets aren’t yet clear, but they will have to do some very clever business in the middle of the park.