Sevilla licking their lips as negotiations underway to sell three fringe players

Sevilla are one of the many Spanish clubs currently undergoing financial problems, and as a result, they will need to make a significant number of sales this summer. The ideal situation for head coach Quique Sanchez Flores is that fringe players are sold on, and they could be about to get three off the books already, with three months to go until the transfer window opens.

As per Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla have opened talks with Anderlecht over the permanent sales of Thomas Delaney, Ludwig Augustinsson and Federico Gattoni, all of whom are currently on loan at the Belgian side.

The problem for Sevilla is that they won’t get very much for each, especially considering that amortisation fees still need to be paid for all three players. This would mean that they may only earn a couple million euros for the three sales, but given their situation, it is still better than nothing.