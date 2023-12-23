Sevilla facing difficult task of holding onto Leicester City star amid Napoli interest

During the final days of the summer transfer window, Sevilla completed the signing of Boubakary Soumare on a season-long loan deal from English Championship side Leicester City. The French-born midfielder has made 14 appearances for the Andalusian club this season, although he has not overly impressed.

Still, there remains high hopes for Soumare at Sevilla, especially after an excellent performance against Granada on Tuesday, Quique Sanchez Flores’ first match as manager. There’s no doubt that club bosses want to retain the 24-year-old’s services until the end of the season.

However, they may not be afforded that luxury. According to Di Marzio (via Estadio Deportivo), Napoli are considering a move for Soumare during the winter. Leicester are likely to accept a permanent offer in January as long as a suitable one comes in, which could significantly affect Sevilla.

Sevilla have a €15m buy option for Soumare, although they have no intention of triggering this until the end of the season, if at all. It opens the door for Napoli to make a move, which would be very bad news for Quique.