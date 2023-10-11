Barcelona set their sights on free transfer for Camp Nou return

Barcelona are still in the hunt for Thiago Alcantara, Sport are today reporting.

The club continue to walk a financial knife edge, meaning that their reliance on free transfers is likely to continue, and despite his injury problems, there will be few talents as bright as Thiago on the market next summer.

Sport say that the Blaugrana would love to sign Joshua Kimmich to play in central midfield, but know that’s something of a pipe dream in their current financial state.

So instead they are focused on a product of their own academy who they never really got to enjoy in action. Thiago’s time at Liverpool has been brilliant in flashes, but all too often set back by injury.

He’ll fit in well at the Camp Nou then, where they seem unable to get their whole team fit at any point. Jorginho, who is not playing as much as hoped at Arsenal, is another name suggested in the piece.