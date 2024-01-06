Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals Barcelona have not made contact for Premier League midfielder

Barcelona have been open about their desire to sign a midfielder in the January transfer window, but their ability to do so will depend on their salary limit, and whether they can find an investor for Barca Vision. Reportedly, Sporting Director Deco does have alternatives lined up should they get the money in.

The Blaugrana have been linked with an array of midfielders to that end, one of which being a former teammate of Xavi Hernandez. Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is on his way back from injury, and does not look to be a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans. With less than six months left on his deal, he was suggested as a cheap alternative for Barcelona, who has quality, experience, and knows the club.

“No, I’m not aware of any movement for Thiago right now,” Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside.

“Very quiet January for him so far, no talks and focus on Liverpool as he wants to return as soon as possible on the pitch. The story could change in the summer, but now is very quiet,” he noted in the Daily Briefing.

Barcelona are without Gavi for the rest of the season, and Pedri continues to suffer from injury issues, but the Blaugrana are thought to be more keen on a midfielder to screen the defence. While Sergio Busquets did much more than that, only Oriol Romeu was signed in that position in the summer, and it has led to Ilkay Gundogan playing there more often than not.