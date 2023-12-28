7 midfield options for Barcelona available on loan or on a free and how likely they are to sign

Barcelona have openly admitted they want to sign a midfielder during the January transfer market, with President Joan Laporta declaring they want an ‘Edgar Davids-style’ signing, as he carried out during his first tenure. Someone to reinvigorate the side following a tough run of results and performances.

Two things that have not improved since Gavi was ruled out for the rest of the season. Manager Xavi Hernandez said it would be difficult to find someone of Gavi’s quality in January but does appear to be keen on an addition in the middle of the park. Albeit, a different style of player, perhaps more fitting the pivot role.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has reportedly been contacted about a potential move next summer, but given the Blaugrana are in the market for an immediate reinforcement, Sport have highlighted seven players that the Blaugrana could bring in this January.

Giovani Lo Celso – Tottenham Hotspur

A preference of manager Xavi Hernandez since the summer, the coaching staff believe he would give them added threat in the final third – he isn’t a pivot. Given Gavi’s absence and Pedri’s injury issues, it wouldn’t go amiss either. Barcelona have been keen on a loan deal from Spurs.

Verdict: Unlikely. Lo Celso is now getting the minutes he has not been receiving under Ange Postecoglou, and it appears he and Spurs want to finally make a go of his signing after several years being loaned out.

Tomas Soucek – West Ham

The Czech midfielder has 7 goals in 26 appearances, and is out of contract in the summer. 29 years of age, Soucek is an experienced midfielder who gets up and down the pitch for West Ham. He could potentially be available on a free in the summer or for a small fee now.

Verdict: Highly unlikely. Remember Franck Kessie? He cut a similar but younger profile in terms of what he would add to Barcelona – physique, goals and a more vertical style. Yet he won’t elevate the ceiling of Barcelona much, and there have been no links as of yet.

Wilfrid Ndidi – Leicester City

Ndidi has been a regular for Leicester this season as they look to runaway with promotion in the Championship. The 27-year-old was once the cream of the crop in the Premier League, and the Nigerian international is out of contract in the summer. Physically gifted, he would be able to cover ground and screen the defence, two things lacking for Xavi currently, but his technique on the ball would not be at the level of his peers.

Verdict: Some chance to unlikely. It’s true that Deco seems to prefer a more physically capable style of midfielder, but the links to Ndidi have been around for some time. The fact that Boubakary Soumare was picked up by Sevilla on loan, but nobody came in for Ndidi does not bode well. Speculating here, an agent could be supplying the links.

Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool

Just getting back from injury, Thiago has endured a torrid time with them of late, and no longer seems to be in Jurgen Klopp’s plans. Out of contract at the end of the season, at his best, he can play at the highest level. At 32, there’s strong evidence to suggest his best is some way off though.

Verdict: Unlikely. Thiago fits some of the qualities that Lo Celso would fulfil, he knows Xavi personally, and would understand what would be asked of him at Barcelona. Whether he is still capable of performing regularly is the question. Not only is he not a pivot, but he doesn’t fit any of Deco’s preferences either – would not be linked if he wasn’t ‘the one that got away’ a decade ago.

Piotr Zielinski – Napoli

The 29-year-old Polish midfielder has been linked with an exit for two years, and is now in the final year of his deal at Napoli. Zielinski is a quality midfielder and technically gifted, although perhaps duplicates some of what they have in Ilkay Gundogan and Frenkie de Jong, rather than addressing needs. Potentially available on a free in the summer or at a cut price.

Verdict: Some chance to unlikely. Barcelona have looked to bring in good players on frees in the last few years, and Zielinski is that. He does not raise their ceiling though, and so a January move seems unlikely, and given he won’t be cheap or have resale value, Zielinski would be something of a luxury signing for depth.

Adrien Rabiot – Juventus

Has been linked to Barcelona since his early breakthrough with Paris Saint-Germain, Rabiot is now 28 and out of contract in the summer. Despite various fallings out with managers and clubs, Rabiot continues to be trusted by Juventus and France, and has been key for both over the past 12 months or so.

Verdict: Unlikely. Not the profile Barcelona want, but is a talented footballer. Juventus are unlikely to let him go in January though, as they look to battle for Serie A. Wherever he does end up next summer, there is a good chance it is to the highest bidder.

Guido Rodriguez – Real Betis

The World Cup-winner has been linked to Barcelona (and Atletico Madrid, and Arsenal, and Manchester United) for the past 18 months. Now 29 years of age and out of contract in the summer, Betis look resigned to losing him either this January or the summer. Strong, a good defender and capable with the ball.

Verdict: Decent chance – but probably not in January. Rodriguez just underwent knee surgery that will rule him out for two to three months, meaning that a January move for the Argentine loses much of its appeal. However he does tick a lot of boxes for the summer, although he probably isn’t the ideal candidate to start as Barcelona’s pivot. Given that player is young and expensive, he is certainly in the running, but there will be competition for his signature.