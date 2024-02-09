Xabi Alonso highlights Barcelona target as potential first Liverpool signing

Xabi Alonso could raid former side Real Sociedad for Martin Zubimendi if he takes over at Liverpool this summer.

The former Spanish international has been tipped as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Anfield with the German coach leaving the club at the end of the campaign.

Alonso’s reputation has continued to grow in recent months as Bayer Leverkusen push for a Bundesliga title.

Despite his attention remaining focused on the task at hand, speculation is rife over which players he may want to join him back on Merseyside.

As per reports from Football Transfers, a move for La Real star Zubimendi is a key option, despite transfer links to Barcelona and Arsenal.

La Blaugrana are unlikely to be able to afford his €60m release clause with Arsenal yet to make a firm offer.

Alonso worked with Zubimendi in his previous stint in San Sebastian and Liverpool are on the lookout for a new midfielder with Thiago Alcantara tipped to leave.