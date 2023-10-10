Real Madrid star keen to make loan move permanent – “I’m at the club of my life”

Plenty of Carlo Ancelotti-style eyebrows were raised in the summer when Joselu Mato was the only striker signed by Real Madrid, who lost Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad following the end of the 2022-23 season.

Joselu, who joined on a season-long loan deal from relegated Espanyol, was expected to be the replacement for Mariano Diaz, who also left Real Madrid in the summer, but has instead taken on a more prominent role in Ancelotti’s squad.

Speaking to Relevo while on international duty with Spain, Joselu revealed that he expected to take on a lower role during this season with Real Madrid, especially as he though Benzema would not be leaving the club.

“At first, I thought that Karim was going to stay, and I would have been very happy to be able to share a dressing room with him. He decided to leave, but the important thing for me was to be there and show for Real Madrid everything that I have learned over the years.”

Kylian Mbappe was heavily linked as being a possible replacement for Benzema, although he ended up staying at Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Joselu admitted that there was times that he thought the Frenchman would be joining him in the Spanish capital.

“There were moments when it seemed like he was very close to joining, then there were days when it seemed like he wasn’t going to come. In the locker room you always talk about everything. You never know the truth, but there were moments when it seemed like he was going to come.”

Real Madrid have a buy option as part of their loan agreement with Espanyol for Joselu, and the veteran striker hopes to see this triggered next summer.

“I’m at the club of my life. My goal is to have a good season so I can stay here permanently.”

Joselu has proven himself to be a very valuable player for Real Madrid so far, and at this stage, he would be deserving of a permanent place in the squad. However, with Mbappe and Endrick expected to join next summer, he may not be needed.