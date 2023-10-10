Manchester United eyeing up 2024 move for €60m-rated La Liga sensation

Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo has a very strong 2022-23 season, helping his side achieve Champions League football for the first time in a decade in the process. However, he has taken his game to another level so far this season, establishing himself as the talisman in Imanol Alguacil’s squad.

In 10 matches so far, Kubo has registered five goals and two assists, while also picking up the La Liga Player of the Month award for September, beating out Jude Bellingham and Robert Lewandowski in the process.

Understandably, Kubo’s performances have attracted interest, and Nacional (via Football365) have reported that Manchester United are keen on the 22-year-old. The Premier League giants see him as an excellent right wing option, with Antony and Jadon Sancho having massively underperformed in recent months.

Real Sociedad will be reluctant to sell Kubo, especially since Real Madrid have a significant sell-on clause, which was included in the deal that saw him head to Donostia-San Sebastian. He does have a €60m release clause, which if activated, leaves La Real powerless to stop their star man leaving.