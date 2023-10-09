“State of alarm” in Catalonia as Barcelona injuries bite

Mundo Deportivo are today reporting on what they call a “state of alarm” at Barcelona due to a wave of injuries.

A small squad has now been hit by a string of injuries as we reach the meat the season, and from front to back Xavi’s squad is looking thin.

Jules Kounde limped off last night and is expected to miss 5 games or more. Lamine Yamal’s issue is more minor, but given his youth, the club will want to be careful not to rush him back too soon. He has further tests with the Spain national team in the days to come.

Ronald Araujo is just returning from injury, and the club are worried he will be overused by Uruguay in this international break.

Already out are Pedri, Frankie de Jong, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, meaning that Xavi’s options are extremely limited throughout the team.

With El Clasico coming up the end of the month, this is not a situation they wanted to be in.