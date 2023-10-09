Gavi sits out Spain training as a precaution

Gavi did not participate in Spain training today, instead doing individual recovery work in the gym with physios, Mundo Deportivo are reporting today.

The midfielder played in last night’s Barca-Granada game, and therefore was never going to be getting stuck in with Luis de la Fuente’s main group at Las Rozas today.

Like his teammate Pedri, Gavi has racked up an incredible number of games for club and country after breaking through at such a young age, and Barcelona will be desperate to see him treated carefully by the national team in this break.

The Blaugrana are going through a pretty severe injury crisis throughout the team, and will be praying they can make it through this international fortnight without adding more names to that list. Gavi is a key player for Xavi, and with El Clasico on the horizon at the end of this month, his fitness is crucial.