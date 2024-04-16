PSG summer plans: Unlikely to move for Real Madrid star, but will challenge them for summer target

Paris Saint-Germain are set to respond in the transfer market this summer, with all signs pointing to Real Madrid robbing them of their prize forward in Kylian Mbappe. They will not go for a direct response though.

There had been some talk that PSG may try to tempt one of Real Madrid’s stars away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes standing out as options due to their preferred positions. Both have manifested a desire to stay at the club, and at any rate, Ben Jacobs has informed Caught Offside that PSG will not go for Vinicius.

While they would love to bring in Gavi from Barcelona, there is little belief that they could actually persuade them into talks. Where they will challenge the Clasico duo is for Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old French defender has been singled out as a target for Real Madrid in recent weeks, yet PSG will dedicate a portion of their €200m war chest to the Lille defender. Chelsea’s Levi Colwill is an alternative, but PSG have already bid for Yoro in the past.

According to information revealed to Football España, Yoro is keen to make a move this summer, although he has not made a decision on his future yet. Other reports in Spain say that Yoro prefers Real Madrid as a destination to other options.