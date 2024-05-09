Barcelona starlet Gavi on course miss first three months of next season

Barcelona star Gavi will not return for the start of next season, despite initial reports claiming that he may have been able to come back from his knee injury in August. The 19-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament and damaged his meniscus during a gruesome injury on Spain duty last November.

Currently he is said to have reached the halfway point in his recovery, as per Diario AS, and is on track for a return in October or November this year, nearly a year after his initial injury. So far his progress has not suffered any setbacks, and has been accompanied by positivity from Gavi’s part and the response of his knee.

🚨 Deco was extremely critical of Xavi after the Girona game. @CatalunyaRadio — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 9, 2024

They also note that within Can Barca, they believe the Spain medical staff are responsible for the seriousness of his injury. Initially Gavi tore his ACL, and received treatment from the Spanish doctor, but was not diagnosed and carried on playing. The result, they suspect, was the torn meniscus as well as the ACL injury, explaining the additional two to three months of recovery expected.

His absence has been a major factor in Barcelona’s disappointing season, not being able to count on his tireless pressing and tenacious attitude, which so defined their Liga triumph last season. It will take him some time to return to match fitness too, and it could well be 2025 before Gavi is seen in full flight again.