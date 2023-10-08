Diego Simeone to extend Atletico Madrid stay after agreeing new contract

Since taking the reins as head coach in December 2011, Diego Simeone has revolutionised Atletico Madrid. They are once again one of the forces in Spanish football, and look set to remain there for some time to come.

During his 12-year reign so far, Simeone has guided Atletico to two La Liga titles, two Europa League crowns and one Copa del Rey, while also reaching two Champions League finals. However, that honour pool may not have been added to, as his current contract expires at the end of this season.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Simeone’s future, but fortunately for Rojiblanco supporters, he has agreed a new deal with Atletico, as confirmed by Matteo Moretto.

Diego Pablo Simeone renovará con el Atlético de Madrid. Todo acordado, a falta de oficialidad. El entrenador argentino llegó a Madrid a final de diciembre del año 2011. pic.twitter.com/mZDkUF15I8 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) October 7, 2023

It is expected that Simeone will agree a three-year contract extension, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The news is euphoric for Atletico Madrid, who can now count on Simeone to have his full focus on achieving great things this season.