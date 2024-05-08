Atletico Madrid will hold onto young midfielder this summer as age a priority for summer transfer window

Atletico Madrid have outlined youth as a priority this summer, as they hope to rejuvenate an ageing squad. The spine of their team is based on Jan Oblak, Koke Resurreccion and Antoine Griezmann, all of whom are over the age of thirty.

There are seven more members of their squad that are also into their third decade, consisting of Axel Witsel, Cesar Azpilicueta, Stefan Savic, Gabriel Paulista, Alvaro Morata, Memphis Depay and Reinildo Mandava. Much of their backline fits that description, and that is part of the reason why they will only look to sign players under the age of thirty this summer, as per Marca.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 JUST IN: Atletico Madrid are keeping close tabs on Mason Greenwood, even though they have played down their interest. [🥇: @TelegraphDucker via @UtdDistrict] pic.twitter.com/xMJZfmwKAE — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 8, 2024

Parallel to that decision is the one to maintain Arthur Vermeeren in the squad next season. The 19-year-old Belgian arrived from Royal Antwerp for €18m in January, and has played just 83 minutes since. However Diario AS say that he will have a full preseason with the side, and is expected to contribute more next year, once he has more time to work under Diego Simeone. Despite his lack of game time, Vermeeren is content in the Spanish capital, and they will not look to loan him out.

It’s a transition that many Colchoneros have been pointing to for several seasons, but simultaneously, there is talk that Atletico will only look to reinvest what they make in transfers and savings on salaries this summer. There is growing discontent at the lack of investment at the Metropolitano, and conflicting reports that place their transfer window this summer between a squad revolution and a frugal spend again.