Atletico Madrid star is most effective striker in Europe this season

Atletico Madrid have been ticking along nicely so far this season, despite injury issues having ravaged Diego Simeone’s squad at times. Of nine matches in all competitions so far, they have won six, drawn two and lost just once, albeit in devastating fashion against Valencia.

In those nine matches, Atletico have scored 22 goals. Seven of those have been scored by Alvaro Morata, who is the club’s top scorer so far this season. The 30-year-old has also netted three of Spain, which takes his total for club and country to double figures.

Morata has been very effective in front of goal so far this season, to the effect that no one else is Europe has been better. Diario AS have re-laid data from Opta that shows Morata as having a 43.75% conversion rate, with the next-closest challenger being Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind (38.1%).

Morata has certainly stepped his game up this season, and he will hope to find the back of the net again when Atletico Madrid host Real Sociedad at the Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday, in what is undoubtedly the big game of MD9.

Image via OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Image