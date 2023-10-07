Atletico Madrid defender to be available against Real Sociedad following return to training

It’s undeniable to say that Atletico Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries so far this season. Many of their first team players have been struck down with various issues, although Diego Simeone’s side have still kept up good form despite this.

Fortunately for Los Colchoneros, they are preparing to welcome back players in the coming weeks. Caglar Soyuncu has been undergoing individual work in his recovery plan, while Diario AS report that Stefan Savic is back in full training.

Savic has not played since the victory over Real Madrid last month, and his return will be a welcome one with Soyuncu and Jose Maria Gimenez unavailable. He should be in contention to play against Real Sociedad on Sunday, barring any last-minute issues.

Angel Correa, Saul Niguez and Jan Oblak all did individual work in training on Friday, so their availability against La Real is more precarious. However, there is cautious optimism that at least the latter two will be in contention, which would be very good news for Atletico Madrid.