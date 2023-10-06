Luis Enrique’s stinging criticism to Marco Verratti revealed

Former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique reportedly slammed Marco Verratti prior to his Paris Saint-Germain exit.

Enrique opted to accept the top job at the Parc des Princes ahead of the 2023/24 season after leaving his role with La Roja after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The move has been tipped as a positive step for PSG, as the club seek to move away from previous lavish transfer spending, to generate a more balanced squad with a winning mentality.

Enrique appears to be an ideal candidate for the project, despite their midweek Champions League loss at Newcastle, and the Asturian has made some bold changes to the squad.

Verratti was earmarked as a player set to leave over the summer, with the Italian viewed as an example of the issues in previous PSG teams, and Enrique froze him out of his preseason plans.

The midfielder eventually completed a switch to Saudi Pro League club Al Arabi. and as per reports from French outlet La Parisien, Enrique told Verratti ‘you are the type of player that I hate’, as part of a tense and inevitable departure.