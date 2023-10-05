Isco delighted to have landed on his feet at Real Betis – “I hope that this is only the beginning”

Isco has been a revelation since joining Real Betis in the summer. The former Real Madrid midfielder had been without a club for the first half of 2023 after leaving Sevilla in December, but he has not missed a beat since returning to Andalusia.

The 31-year-old netted his second goal of the season against Sparta Prague on Thursday, in what proved to be the winning goal in the Europa League clash. It was also his first strike in front of the Betis faithful at the Benito Villamarin.

Speaking after the match, Isco was delighted with the victory, and also expressed his pleasure at being at Betis (via MD).

“It was a very important win for us after the defeat in Glasgow. Today we had very good moments and we suffered in other stages. It was complicated and it was very hot, but the important thing is the three points.

“Today, finally, I had the opportunity to score here, in front of my people. I’m very happy.

“I am very lucky to have found this place. I felt at home from the first day and I am very happy to be with this team, with this fans, with these teammates. I hope that this is only the beginning of a very beautiful phase here.”

Real Betis will have been delighted with Isco’s contributions so far, and they are surely hoping that he remains at the club for a significant period of time.