Barcelona trio meeting regularly with Xavi Hernandez to discuss games

Barcelona have undergone significant change over the last few months, with Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff and Director of Football Mateu Alemany being replaced by Deco. It appears the new sporting director is taking a hands on approach to matters in Can Barca.

After reports that he had gathered all of Barcelona’s scouts together in order to set out new criteria and align ideas across the board, Sport say that he is also giving Xavi Hernandez his opinion on games. Meetings between Deco, Xavi, Head of La Masia Jose Ramon Alexanco and Barcelona Atletic manager Rafael Marquez have become a regular feature at the Ciutat Esportiva.

According to their information, the four of them work in harmony, and during these meetings they exchange ideas on matches, how to approach the coming week and what approach to take in games too.

There was some uncertainty about how the arrival of Deco would affect Xavi’s position, given the former agent appears to have been given complete power within the football structure. It appears the two are in synchronisation so far. However the true measure of relations and power dynamics only becomes clear when stress tested by a series of bad results.