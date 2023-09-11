Barcelona Sporting Director Deco calls in scouting department for meeting

New Barcelona Sporting Director Deco is beginning to implement his ideas at the club following the end to a breathless transfer market for the Blaugrana.

Deco was thought to be working with Barcelona all summer, but was only announced in his new position midway through August. The signings he has to his name are those linked to his former boss Jorge Mendes, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, while Ez Abde, Clement Lenglet, Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia also left on his watch.

According to Relevo, as Barcelona close in on a renewal for Xavi Hernandez, Deco has called in the entire scouting department at the club for a meeting on Wednesday. The Brazilian-Portuguese wants to ensure that all of his scouts are working to the same strategy and methodology.

In particular, he will impress on talent finders that getting to young talents ahead of other big sides is particular important, with club finances pushed to the limit. Signings like those of teenagers Noah Darvich and Mikayil Faye are expected to made much more regularly, as they seek to sign these players before they attract the attention of Europe’s elite.

Deco himself has experience in the role, having been part of Barcelona’s South American team before he took on the role as Sporting Director. He will also be aware just how swiftly Barcelona will need to move for these youngsters, having been an agent himself. His latest ‘find’, Gabriel Moscardo, has barely played in Serie A in Brazil, but already is being touted for €30m move to Chelsea.