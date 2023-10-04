‘More than 5 top clubs’ taking an interest in La Liga midfield gem – Fabrizio Romano

La Liga has seen a fast start to the season, with goals flying in and a batch of new stars taking the league by storm. Already the vultures are circling.

One such star is Javi Guerra. The Valencia youngster has been in excellent form to start the season, winning a starting place under Ruben Baraja. Part of the reason for that is he continues to come up with big goals, and currently has three of them and an assist in just eight appearances. Two of those appearances were from the bench.

Manchester United are rumoured to be one of the sides looking at Guerra, with several more interested too, as per Fabrizio Romano on Caught Offside.

“Nothing concrete, Valencia consider him a key player for present and future so not something concrete at this stage. More than 5 top clubs are scouting him but nothing else yet. For sure, an excellent talent with top potential,” he remarked on his daily column.

It’s early on in Guerra’s development, so it may be some time before a side moves for him. The 20-year-old signed a new deal in May until 2027, which included a €100m release clause. Given the growing interest, there has been talk of another deal already. However Valencia are not in a position of strength, and have taken deals perhaps below market value in recent years for some of their stars.