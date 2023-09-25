Manchester United and Newcastle United trailing breakout 20-year-old La Liga midfielder

Valencia have seen a series of youngsters impress in La Liga over recent months, as Manager Ruben Baraja looks to Paterna in order to drag Los Che forward. A number have been impressive, but perhaps none more so than Javi Guerra.

The 20-year-old seems to have a talent for the big moments. Last season Guerra scored a crucial late winner with a raking effort from outside the box in stoppage time against Real Valladolid, but put in a several useful cameos in his 10 appearances at the tail end of last season. This season he has started on fire, contributing three goals and an assist in four starts. In their first game of the season, he was sent on by Baraja, and grabbed another late winner away to Sevilla.

Technically sound, positionally aware, and with an ability to attack the box with or without the ball that seems to cause panic in the defence, Guerra has become a real factor for Valencia in his fledgling La Liga career.

According to Marca, scouts from Newcastle United and Manchester United are now present at every game of his, as they assess one of the rising stars in Spain. Guerra has a €100m release clause and a deal until 2027, but their reporting is that Valencia are already considering giving him a wage rise.

There’s no certainty on whether either Premier League side have plans to move for Guerra, but if he continues this form, it will not be long before clubs start showing more interest. With the accounts continuously being propped up by sales at Valencia, Premier League sides will likely test their resolve at some if Guerra carries on in the same vein.