Fabrizio Romano provides update on Alphonso Davies contract situation amid Real Madrid speculation

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is set for contract talks in the near future, and he could scarcely have found a better time to recover his form in Bavaria. At his best, there is a strong argument to say he has no equal in his position.

His agent, Nedal Huoseh, has been open about the fact Davies has good relations within the Real Madrid squad, and the fact that Bayern are yet to put a firm offer on the table. Real Madrid have been lurking in the background for some time, and with none of the current options setting the world alight, it would be no surprise if they made a move at some point.

The situation is likely to gain some clarity in the coming months: Davies’ contract is up in 2025, and so Bayern will either want to get a deal done before next summer, or contemplate a sale. Fabrizio Romano gave Caught Offside the latest.

“The crucial part here is Bayern. Bayern will offer Alphonso a new deal but there are lot of changes in the board, new directors… they need clarity internally and then they will discuss new deal with Davies,” he explained exclusively for his Substack column.

“That will be the key point to understand if he signs new contract… or maybe wants to try new experience in Premier League or La Liga in 2024.”