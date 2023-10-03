Alphonso Davies’ agent confirms Bayern Munich defender is in constant contact with Real Madrid star

Real Madrid are expected to move for Alphonso Davies next summer, providing he does not sign a new contract at current club Bayern Munich.

As has been shown by the use of Eduardo Camavinga in the last couple of matches, a new left-back is wanted at Real Madrid as there is a lack of trust in Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy. Davies fits the club’s transfer policy, and would be an excellent long-term option.

As per 365 Scores (via Marca), Davies’ agent – Nedal Huoseh – was quizzed on the possibility of Real Madrid going for the 22-year-old, and he admitted that he wouldn’t be surprised if a move was tried.

“There is interest from many teams. I read the same articles on the Internet, but in the end we will see what happens in the coming months. I’m sure Real Madrid are one of the clubs that would like to sign Davies, along with several English Premier League clubs as well. They all want to have one of the best left-backs in the world.”

However, Househ admitted that Davies is very happy at Bayern.

“He loves the club, he started his professional career there. He has nothing against the club, but like any player, you as an agent don’t know what’s going through your player’s mind 100% of the time. In the end you want your player to be happy, he is the one who plays.”

Househ also revealed that Davies remains in regular contact with Real Madrid defender David Alaba, whom he played alongside for Bayern.

“He played with Alaba for 3 years. They are friends, they talk all the time, the conversations they have together in private. Davies doesn’t share with me all the information about it, but I’m sure David would like to play with him again.”

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid do push to sign Davies over the next 12 months. If they are able to do so, he would be another piece in the jigsaw of the superteam that Florentino Perez is trying to build.