WATCH: Mauro Icardi fails in attempt to repeat famous Luis Suarez-Lionel Messi penalty

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are two players that will have had many players, coaches and kids try to copy their moves. But it turns out the former Barcelona duo made it look easier than it was.

The pair responsible for one of the most famous penalties in the game, where Messi laid the ball off for the onrushing Suarez to convert from close range. Even that went a little bit wrong, with it later being revealed that it was originally meant for Neymar Junior.

Leo #Messi and @LuisSuarez9 have a little experience connecting against Celta … pic.twitter.com/iodPn6Wz9v — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 27, 2020

That wasn’t the first time it had been tried either, with Thierry Henry and Robert Pires failing to convert a similar play for Arsenal two decades ago. Last season Oscar Trejo and Isi Palazon couldn’t pull off the move for Rayo Vallecano either, blazing the effort over the bar.

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi and Kerem Akturkoglu of Galatsaray will now have to join the latter category, after Icardi fired wide.

Fortunately for them, Icardi did come up with the winning goal against Istanbulspor in a 1-0 victory. The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has been in fine form this season, with 10 goals and an assist in his opeining 11 games.