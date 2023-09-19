Atletico Madrid to get winger back for Champions League clash with Lazio

Atletico Madrid have been struck by the ‘FIFA’ virus over recent weeks, with several players going down with injury of late, although the majority were not on international duty. As Diego Simeone looks to plan a response to a humbling defeat to Valencia, he might be able to get a crucial element back though.

According to Diario AS, Samuel Lino will be fit to start against Lazio on Tuesday evening in Rome, should he be required. Following the loss of Yannick Carrasco, Rodrigo Riquelme started as the left wing-back against Los Che, without especially convincing. Javi Galan appears to be struggling to convince Simeone too, meaning Lino has a good shot at a starting spot.

Jose Maria Gimenez looks as if he may well come into the backline of Mario Hermoso, Axel Witsel and Stefan Savic, after they were so comprehensively beaten, while Nahuel Molina may also take the place of Cesar Azpilicueta.

Simeone only has 15 senior players available for the trip, with youngsters Sergio Guerrero, Cala, Kostis and Salim El Jebari all bulking out the squad.

Koke Resurreccion is still recovering from his problem suffered in the first game, while Rodrigo de Paul returned from Argentina duty with a muscle problem. Caglar Soyuncu and Memphis Depay are also short-term absentees, while Thomas Lemar is now out long-term, joining Reinildo Mandava in that regard, following an Achilles tendon tear.