Real Madrid veteran proving doubters wrong as excellent form brings two assists

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has been questioned consistently by fans in recent seasons, after a series of inconsistent seasons. Yet there is no doubt that if Carvajal can continue the form at the start of the season he has shown thus far, all of their concerns will dissipate.

Carvajal, 31, has had several seasons hampered by injuries, and while he tends to be effective at the crunch end of the season, has not always been at the top of his game throughout the campaign.

In addition, with Real Madrid only playing full-backs as their wide-men, Carvajal has been given a more important role, and more is being asked of him this season.

Some had their doubts about his ability to carry it out, with his attacking play receding over recent years. However Carvajal has responded with some fine form. Crucial in their opening goal of the season, he has become an outlet on the right side, while maintaining good defensive numbers.

Dani Carvajal for Real Madrid this season (@fbref): 88.9% of dribblers tackled (10th)

8 tackles won (4th)

8 dribblers tackled (3rd)

13 tackles (5th)

321 touches (4th)

43 progressive passes received (2nd) It's been a fine start to the season. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/RJ0vPXIUjV — Football España (@footballespana_) September 13, 2023

That form continued this international break for Spain. Against Cyprus, Carvajal had 112 touches and completed 85 of his 94 passes (90%), as well as providiing two excellent assists for Joselu Mato and Ferran Torres.

Ferran Torres' brace against Cyprus in just 22 minutes after coming on from the bench. The shark is hunting ⚽⚽🦈 pic.twitter.com/izrvSGzikB — 𝗭𝗲𝗻𝗶𝘅💎 (@iDyballer__10) September 13, 2023

If Carvajal continues in this shape, Florentino Perez can put off finding a long-term answer at the position a little longer than some might have imagined.