Atletico Madrid yet to begin talks with World Cup-winning defender over new contract

Atletico Madrid’s squad is the strongest it has been for a couple of years, and there is genuine optimism at the club that they can challenge Barcelona and Real Madrid for the LaLiga title, as well as going far in the Champions League.

One of Atletico’s key players is Nahuel Molina. The Argentine has proven to be an excellent replacement for Kieran Tripper, who left in January 2022 to join Premier League side Newcastle United. He has made the right wing-back position his own, and is expected to do so for many years to come.

Atletico hope this is the case anyway, and they are planning to open talks with Molina’s representatives over a new contract, despite his current one running until the end of the 2026-27 season.

However, at this stage, negotiations have yet to begun, as reported by Relevo. This is despite Atletico’s willingness to increase Molina’s release clause, which currently sits at €100m.

There is no immediate threat of Atletico Madrid losing Molina, so both parties will be fairly relaxed. However, Los Colchoneros will certainly hope that there is significant movement in the coming months.