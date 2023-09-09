All of the records that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has broken so far

Lamine Yamal’s meteoric rise continued on Friday evening. The 16-year-old, who has already established himself as a starter at Barcelona, made his senior international debut for Spain, and also marked the occasion by scoring.

It was an unbelievable moment for Yamal, who adds another two records to his list. He became Spain’s youngest ever senior international by making an appearance against Georgia, and also the youngest ever scorer after he netted La Roja’s seventh of the match. Both records were previously held by Barcelona teammate Gavi.

Yamal has already broken seven records in the last few months, and he will have more in his sights. He has yet to score for Barcelona’s first team, and doing so in the near future would see him hold another landmark.

All the records Lamine Yamal has broken so far: – Youngest debutant at the first team

– Youngest debutant at Barça Atlètic

– Youngest La Liga champion

– Youngest starter at the first team

– Youngest assist provider in La Liga of the 21st century

– Youngest debutant with the…

It feels inevitable that Yamal will score his first goal for Barcelona in the next few weeks. The sky is the limit for the teenager, although expectations must be managed so not to push excess pressure on his shoulders.