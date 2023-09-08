Barcelona

Lamine Yamal makes record breaking Spain debut in Georgia

Rising Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has broken a Spain national senior team record with his debut away in Georgia.

Yamal has already smashed through two huge Barcelona records in 2023, becoming the youngest player to appear, and later to start, a league game for the club.

Those two records came either side of his 16th birthday in July and he has now set a new benchmark at national level in Tbilisi.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente opted to call up the teenager for the matches against Georgia and Cyprus as he looks to get their qualification push for Euro 2024 back on track.

Despite his tender age, Yamal looks comfortable in his surroundings, and de la Fuente had no hesitation in bringing him on, just before half time, with Spain leading 4-0.

Aged at 16 years and 57 days old, Yamal has replaced La Blaugrana teammate Gavi as the youngest Spain senior international by a gap of five days.

