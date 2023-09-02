Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez “totally disagrees” with Civil Guard’s referee conclusion – “I have never felt benefitted”

On Saturday, El Mundo broke the story of the Civil Guard concluding that the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) was “not impartial” during Enriquez Negreira’s tenure as Vice President.

The investigation came amid El Caso Negreira, which centres on Barcelona’s relationship with Negreira. The Catalans paid the ex-VP for referee reports, which are legal, and categorically deny buying referees.

In his pre-match press conference before Sunday’s match against Osasuna, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez addressed the report, in which he gave a very strong response, as per Marca.

“I have already said this many times. In 17 years in the first team and now as a coach, I have never felt benefited. I totally disagree with the Civil Guard’s conclusion.”

The Negreira case has been rather quiet in recent months, and this has been the first major development for many weeks. Barcelona still maintain that they are innocent of any allegations.

