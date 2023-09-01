Europa League: Quique Setien’s Villarreal face tricky trips to France, Israel and Greece

Villarreal disappointed in Europe last season. They were knocked out of the Europa Conference League in the knockout stages by Belgian side Anderlecht, and they will be hoping for much better in this campaign.

Quique Setien’s side have been handed a tough draw in the group stages. They will face Rennes, Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos in their six fixtures between now and the end of the year.

Spain's two Europa League competitors now know who they will play in this season's group stage: Group C:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rangers

🇪🇸 Real Betis

🇨🇿 Sparta Praha

🇨🇾 Aris Limassol Group F:

🇪🇸 Villarreal CF

🇫🇷 Stade Rennais

🇮🇱 Maccabi Haifa

🇬🇷 Panathinaikos — Football España (@footballespana_) September 1, 2023

On paper, Rennes are the biggest threat to Villarreal. The French side look to be a very impressive side, and they have strengthened well over the summer.

Maccabi Haifa were in the Champions League last season, and they put up a good fight in their group, and especially against French champions Paris Saint-Germain. Villarreal will know that they are no pushovers.

Panathinaikos will also be tricky for Villarreal, especially when they take the trip to Greece for the away match. It will be a tough task to play in that atmosphere, although Els Groguets have the quality to progress with ease.