CSD Spanish Government have Luis Rubiales objectors amongst preferred candidates for successor

RFEF President Luis Rubiales does not look long for the job at the helm of Spanish football, and already some are speculating over the next person to take over from him.

Suspended for 90 days by FIFA, with 79 Spanish players declaring they will not play for the national team with Rubiales in charge, it also looks as if the Ministry for Sport will try to suspend him too.

The CSD also have preferred successors in mind to Rubiales, having been conscious of the negative impact the scandal has had on Spain’s image. The two regional presidents that showed their discontent with the situation even ahead of Rubiales’ dramatic press general assembly showing are the only ones who have distanced themselves enough from the current regime in order to be considered viable, at least in the Government’s eyes.

As per Marca, Rafael del Amo, president of the Navarra region, and Jose Juan Arencibia, president of the Las Palmas region, are their preferred options. Those were the only two to resign ahead of Rubiales’ General Assembly appearance, and del Amo was also head of equality within the Federation.

Interim President and previously Vice-President Pedro Rocha was thought to be the main candidate to take over when Rubiales was set to resign. However the Government clearly feel he is too close to Rubiales to avoid his stain.

While it is impossible to know whether they raised their voice or acted internally, some will still wonder how it took so long for Rubiales’ behaviour to be flagged, when 15 players stepped down from national team selection in protest over this culture amongst other things.